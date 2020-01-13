A Killeen man was arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing items from a Harker Heights Walmart and pulling a gun on the retail store’s employees.
On Jan. 10, Heights police arrived to the 2000 block of Heights Drive at 9:07 p.m. on a robbery with a gun call.
When officers arrived at the store’s parking lot, according to reports, they disarmed and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated robbery. The man was identified by police as Matthew Pauu-Talaga.
According to Walmart employees, Pauu-Talaga took merchandise belonging to the store without paying and was approached by employees.
According to Heights police, Pauu-Talaga then allegedly “pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at an employee.”
He then ran into the parking lot and was hiding behind vehicles, while making his way toward the Murphy gas station on the east side of the parking lot where he was located by Heights police, police said.
Pauu-Talaga was arraigned on Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with a bond set at $100,000.
As of Monday, Pauu-Talaga was listed in the Bell County Jail website.
Monique Brand
