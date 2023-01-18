A Georgetown man was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, after police were called to a Killeen residence.
The victim, a 13-year-old girl, managed to escape a house where the assault happened before alerting a neighbor, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brandon Antwon Scarver, 36, was charged with the crime on Jan. 15.
Scarver was arrested by Killeen police and booked into the Bell County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 by Justice Of The Peace Nicola James.
A Bell County inmate search revealed Scarver was still in custody as of late Wednesday afternoon.
In other arraignments Wednesday:
A woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Jan 15. in Killeen. Lily Ann Hamm was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000 by James. Hamm was not listed in Bell County Jail late Wednesday.
In another case, bond was set at $15,000 for Aaron Matthew Clopp of Temple by James. Clopp was arrested in Killeen Jan. 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance according to an arrest affidavit. Clopp was still in custody late Wednesday evening.
