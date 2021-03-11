Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.