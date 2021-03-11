Josh Merrell was pouring concrete on a playground one day for the Copperas Cove school district maintenance department when a frightening incident changed his life forever.
“I was down floating (smoothing) it out, and I couldn’t stand back up,” said Merrell, who lives in Killeen with wife, Amanda, a high school English teacher.
“I was, like, what in the world? I’m a big guy, and I have big, powerful legs — I used to squat 500 pounds — and I had to grab a hold of the swing set to pull myself up. I was all dizzy and stuff, and I knew something was not right.
“I told Amanda and she made me a doctor’s appointment. I went in and they said, ‘Well, we think it’s your heart.’”
Merrell said he had not been feeling 100% for some time, but figured he was just experiencing normal wear and tear that comes with aging. When doctors looked him over, what they discovered instead was shocking.
“For a few years, I just thought I was getting old,” said Merrell, now 45.
“And it got worse for a few months leading up to that,” Amanda interjected.
“I’d never thought about my heart. I was 43 years old at the time, and I’ve been healthy as an ox. They did a procedure (angioplasty) where they go in and try to push a stent through, to see if your vessels are open.
“I was laying on the table watching them do it on TV, and they couldn’t get it through (because) I was so clogged. The doctors were shocked, and that’s when they told me, right there on the table, ‘We’re going to have to do a quadruple bypass on you.’”
Understandably, Merrell was unnerved by the diagnosis, but as he lay there considering his future, he knew he had a decision to make.
“I looked at them and I said, ‘Are you sure you can’t get it through?’
“He said, ‘I’ve tried 10 times and I can’t. There’s not one vessel it will go through.’
“I said, ‘Well, I guess we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, then.’
“I knew exactly what bypass surgery was — I knew they were going to saw my chest open, because I had been through it with my dad. That’s where it came from, genetics. But my dad had it in his late 60s, and I’m 43. I was thinking, what in the world?
“I’ve been through a lot of hard stuff in my life — I’m not complaining, because we all have — and the way I’ve always coped with it is a sense of humor. I make people laugh. I’ve always wanted to be a comedian. I’ve done stand-up (comedy) and stuff. Making people laugh has always made me happy.
“So, I looked at the nurse who was beside me and made her laugh. I cracked a joke with her, and I just decided at that point that I wasn’t going to worry. When you look back at your life and all the times you’ve worried about anything, has it ever helped to worry about it? No. So I decided I was just going to roll with it.
“That’s really what helped me get through it, along with my wife and God. Just keeping myself up and positive is what made me get through it.”
Amanda, who was in the waiting room, got the news a little later.
“When they brought him back in from that minor surgery to the recovery room, the doctor came in and told me,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was a shock. I didn’t know anything about bypass surgery. All this has been a learning experience for me.”
A couple of weeks later – Feb. 21, 2019 – Merrell was being prepped for surgery. He was concerned, to say the least, but continued to try and maintain a positive attitude with his customary quick sense of humor. There was one moment, however, when he faltered a little bit.
“They wanted to get me in there fast. They said my heart was so blocked that I was on the verge of a heart attack, and if I had one, they couldn’t have brought me back.
“I didn’t want to say goodbye to Amanda,” Merrell said, pausing as emotion choked his voice. “When I went into the operating room, I told the anesthesiologist, ‘Watch what you’re doing. Don’t take a hit of that before you give it to me.’
“I told the doctor, ‘If you sew anything up in there, I’m keeping it.’
“I had the best doctors and nurses at Scott and White in Temple – floor number 4.
“I wasn’t worried about me, because I know where I’m going if I go on, and I know I’ll see my dad again. But I wasn’t ready to go. That fight inside of me is what kept me through all the darkness, the misery, and the pain.”
And there was plenty of darkness, misery, and pain in store.
What was supposed to be a four- to six-hour procedure turned into 10 hours when surgeons had trouble finding suitable blood vessels in Merrell’s legs to replace the damaged ones in his chest. Following surgery, his kidney function plummeted, leading to fluid retention that left his entire body badly swollen.
Amanda remembers seeing him in the recovery room.
“They let us (family) in a few at a time after an hour or so, after they put him in a regular room in ICU. He was laying there asleep, and he had the breathing tube still in. He was so swollen … I wasn’t expecting that. It scared me.
“He kind of woke up a little bit, and he tried to pull that breathing tube out. That was really scary — seeing him struggling and them trying to hold him down, sedating him again. All those tubes … he had three drainage tubes coming out of his chest, and they were hooked to these machines they were draining into … it was just freaky.”
As he started the post-surgery recovery process, other complications began to arise. Along with being in significant pain, he needed four blood transfusions and his kidney function went from bad to worse.
Anticipating the worst part of his ordeal — the surgery — was now over, Merrell soon learned there was plenty of rough road still ahead.
“They make you get up and walk right away after your surgery. This little bitty girl who was the physical therapist was like, ‘C’mon; c’mon.’
“I go, ‘Ma’am, I can’t do it.’
“They kept me in ICU for nine days because I had to have four blood transfusions. My surgery went well, but then my kidneys shut down on me, so they had to put a catheter in, take it out, put it back in. When you come to and they have to put it (catheter) back in, that ain’t fun for no one. That was painful as it could be — ripping it out and putting it back in.
“They put two titanium rods in me, and sixteen bolts and nuts, to put me back together. Then, my legs had staples all down them — I’m talking about footlong openings where they pulled them (veins) out. With my kidneys shutting down, my feet and my legs swelled up to where they were elephants.”
“We couldn’t even find shoes to fit him,” Amanda said. “I went to Walmart and bought those kind of slippers with the Velcro, and the Velcro wouldn’t even close.”
“And they were size 15 – I wear a 13,” Josh said.
“We finally found some house shoes that fit,” said Amanda. “They looked like clown shoes, but they went over his feet.”
Following his hospital stay, it was time to head home and start the difficult process of recovery.
Read more about Josh Merrell’s story in Saturday’s Herald.
