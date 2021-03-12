Eleven days after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery, Killeen resident Josh Merrell went home from the hospital.
The 10-hour procedure — complicated when surgeons had trouble finding suitable veins in his legs to replace the damaged vessels in his chest — went well and his heart function was now in good shape, but complications including kidney failure produced significant challenges that he continues to deal with two years later.
“I had to go through physical therapy for a month, two months,” Merrell said. “You had to get on the treadmill, and I think you have to walk five minutes the first day and work your way up to 20 minutes. You do arm exercises — nothing huge, like Gold’s (Gym) or anything — then you pedal on a bicycle for 20 minutes.”
Merrell’s wife, Amanda, listening to her husband recount his ordeal, added:
“He didn’t start that for several weeks after surgery, because he was so swollen he couldn’t really walk and was real weak. Taking a shower and getting dressed was a big deal.”
Merrell agreed.
“It was hard because Amanda had to do everything. I was in plenty of pain, and I had to sleep sitting up, so I pretty much didn’t sleep for the first month. I had to keep a little pillow on my chest, and if I coughed or sneezed, I had to put pressure on the pillow so I didn’t break anything open.”
It took several months before his swelling went down, said Merrell, who continues to battle serious health concerns like Type 2 diabetes, Stage 4 kidney failure, and temporary blindness. Through it all, though, he remained optimistic and continues to do so.
“I think if it hadn’t been for his kidney problems, he would have been (recovered by now),” Amanda said.
“The only time I remember him being down at all was the night before his surgery; he was a little bit worried about me, his mom, his sisters. That’s the only time I’ve really seen him down, even when he was going into surgery, when they were pulling his staples out, or his stitches, or his tubes.
“He was making people laugh, and even when he came home and it was hard to get dressed or take a shower, he’s still joking around.”
Merrell said he remembers the day he was able to take a shower and put his pants on by himself.
“You would have thought I’d won gold at the Olympics,” he said.
“I’m still working on my health, but I’m doing better,” he said. “We get out and do stuff — we’re active. We go paddle boarding together. We go hiking. We go to the lake all the time. We love to travel. We just got back from the Smoky Mountains.
“We decided that I wasn’t going to spend the remainder of my life laying on my butt. I decided that I wasn’t going to let this bring me down to where I’m an invalid. I wasn’t going to just stay in the house and rot away.
“We’re going to get out and, if I can’t do it, Amanda’s there for me. She’s my stability.”
Originally from Indiana, Merrell met his wife of 19 years, who is a school teacher from West Texas, on a church mission trip to Mexico in 2000. It was not exactly love at first sight, but it did not take long for what started out as a close friendship to become much more.
“I had just gotten out of a bad engagement, and I didn’t want to be with anyone,” Merrell said. “We became best friends — and I always thought she was hot — but I didn’t want to be in a relationship. Then my dad told me I was an idiot. He said, ‘Your wife is sitting there on the couch.’
“Me and Amanda are best buds. She’ll go with her teacher friends and hang out, and I’ll go with my buddies, but we’re always coming back together. We just enjoy each other, and we have fun together.”
A popular area musician and leader of The Josh Merrell Experience prior to his health crisis, Merrell said he not only hopes to get back to playing and recording music, but also to becoming a sort of motivational speaker, encouraging and perhaps inspiring others facing similar challenges.
“My heart is doing great, but I have Type 2 diabetes, and I have the kidney issues. Because my diabetes is out of whack, I have an eye disease to where there’s blood behind the retina, caused by having high (blood) sugar for so many years, and I went blind this summer,” he said.
“Even blind, we still went to Florida and Alabama to go paddling. Amanda had to get in front of me — I could see a little bit — in these alligator-infested springs. I’m following her and praying to God that I don’t go over, but I went totally blackout blind and I’m running into cliffs and all kinds of crazy stuff. But we had one of the best times ever camping out there together.
“Now, my sight is getting a little better, and my kidneys – with the help of diet and exercise – are almost to a Stage 3.
“I’ve always been a go-getter, very active, and now I feel like I’m 45 years old in a 65-year-old body. I thought I would be back to work and everything would be great, but it’s just been a battle. It can break you down real easy, if you let it. But like I say, you just don’t let it. You press through it; keep a positive attitude. Thank God I have a loving wife who is positive with me, too.”
