A little over a month after announcing he would no longer run for U.S. Congress, Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner officially filed to run for State House District 54 on Friday afternoon at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
Hildner will appear on the ballot for the Democratic primary on March 1.
“It’s a really great feeling,” Hildner said via a phone interview Friday. “It’s been a lot of conversations over the last — pretty much — year about where I’d be today, so it feels really good to be able to put it down on paper to make it official.”
Ultimately, the 28-year-old Hildner has the goal of unseating Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, but he will first keep his eyes on securing the Democratic nomination.
As of Friday, Hildner is the first Democrat to file for the race, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Filing for all county, state and federal races is open until 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
“We’ll have a better feeling in about 10 days about where we’ll be at,” Hildner said. “These next 10 days are going to play a big part in what we do.
“Right now, we continue to have the conversations. We continue to raise money. We continue to pitch ourselves the best way to as many people that we can. After the 13th, we’ll know as a campaign what direction we need to go — and I will say they are two total different directions.”
Hildner said working on campaigns for other politicians and observing from the background helped spark his interest in running for public office.
“Just seeing the things that I would’ve liked to do differently during those times or do the same, (I) just realized that the opportunity to represent people and create change at the highest levels that you can be at and create the most change, I think is extremely important,” Hildner said.
(1) comment
Brad Buckley is an excellent representative who shares the values of Texans and will have my vote.
