A federal jury in Waco convicted Darius Letrayal King, 29, of Killeen Thursday for carjacking and armed robbery.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, and his codefendant Corey Labon Jackson, 51, of Killeen committed armed robbery of two local businesses in January 2020. King drove Jackson to a 7-Eleven and Family Dollar Store where Jackson committed the robberies at gun point, according a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a separate case, King carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance on Jan. 3, 2020.
King was found guilty of several charges including one count of carjacking, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. He faces a mandatory seven-year sentence on each of the three counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Additional charges for interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carry up to 20 years and 10 years, respectively.
Jackson, who pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 to one count of interference with commerce by robbery could face a maximum 20 year sentence for the charge. Additionally, he is charged with brandishing a firearm which carries a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive on any other sentence.
U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson made the announcement.
The FBI, with invaluable assistance from the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, is investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is prosecuting the case as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program,
