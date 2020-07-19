A Killeen man who was convicted earlier this year of a felony after he shot at a Harker Heights home was given a chance at “shock probation” after spending less than six months in a Texas prison.
The same Bell County judge, who on Jan. 24 sentenced Brandon Janiles Lockhart, 19, to nine years in prison, officially suspended the remainder of his sentence on Thursday. Lockhart will be on probation for seven years for the third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
“I want you to write a letter of apology to the mother of the young man,” said Judge Paul LePak during a remote court hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court. “It’s important for your piece of mind and to bring closure to this event in your life. Put some real, legitimate effort into expressing your understanding of the seriousness of your behavior.”
Lockhart also will have to attend a victim impact panel and pay restitution for the damage done to the home in the 2019 incident.
Harker Heights police were called to a house in the 600 block of Mustang Trail on May 2, 2019, regarding a shooting. Police found .380-caliber shell casings in front of the house and bullet holes through a window, according to the arrest affidavit.
Lockhart shot at the house as retribution for a fight the previous day with the young man who lived at the house.
Before making his decision Thursday, LePak heard testimony from Brandon Lockhart and his mother, Sirbrena Lockhart, and arguments from the attorneys.
Sirbrena Lockhart assured the court that, based on conversations she has had with him while he was incarcerated, her son had learned his lesson.
“He said he doesn’t belong there, that he sticks out like a sore thumb,” she said. “This was an eye-opener for him. Shock is the right term because it shocked him when the judge put him in TDCJ. He learned real quick. He’s not going to do anything stupid like that again.”
The state’s prosecutor wanted to know more about the two reprimands Brandon Lockhart received while in prison, both for failure to obey an order, but he insisted the incidents were minor in nature.
“I don’t think probation would be appropriate; I think his chance at community supervision was razor-thin to begin with,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, in her arguments. “The victim’s mother (previously) testified to the fear they experienced all the time. He put that whole family in danger. One of the bullets went through the bedroom of 2-year-old twins.”
