Raymond Cordell Asbury IV

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a felony charge after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then used a false license plate to deceive police.

Raymond Cordell Asbury IV, 26, was indicted on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $50,000.

