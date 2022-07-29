A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a felony charge after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then used a false license plate to deceive police.
Raymond Cordell Asbury IV, 26, was indicted on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $50,000.
Killeen police on June 20 spoke with a man who reported that his vehicle had been stolen after he had given a woman the vehicle to make repairs, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(She) was the only one with permission to have the vehicle,” police said.
That woman told police that the vehicle had been taken between June 16 and 17, from a business in Killeen.
Later in the day on June 20, Killeen police said they “observed a vehicle matching the description of (the man’s) stolen vehicle that was being driven without a registration sticker and a license plate in the windshield,” according to the affidavit.
Asbury was identified by police as the driver.
“The vehicle’s license plate was run through dispatch and returned to a different vehicle,” police said. Asbury was arrested once the vehicle identification number was found to match the stolen vehicle.
“Asbury stated that his friend had given him the vehicle to make repairs, saying the vehicle was without plates and a registration sticker when it was dropped off to him,” according to the affidavit. “Asbury also stated that his friend had stated that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen but should be fine and no longer show as stolen. He stated he placed a license plate on the vehicle, knowing it did not belong to the vehicle and then was driving the vehicle to a storage unit when officers pulled him over.”
Criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety show that Asbury has prior convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary and evading arrest, among other charges.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
- Peter-Christian Savage, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Darrell Monley, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
- Edwin Snerling, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Johnny Khuon, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Omarion D. Brown, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
