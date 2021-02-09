In Waco Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 28-year-old former U.S. Army soldier Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus for discharging a firearm while on Fort Hood over the weekend, stated U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.
The indictment charges Davila-DeJesus with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, on Saturday, the defendant became intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside the barracks.
The argument continued outside when the defendant pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and discharged his firearm in the direction of a soldier who, fearing for his life, had retreated back into the barracks. Other individuals who were at the scene managed to subdue and disarm the defendant.
Upon conviction, Davila-DeJesus faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske in Waco.
It is important to note that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
This case is part of Operation Undaunted representing federal, state and local law enforcement’s commitment to combat violence and restore peace to central and west Texas communities.
The FBI, together with Fort Hood Military Police Investigations, investigated this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Major Aaron J. Salter is prosecuting the case.
