A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he used a loaded handgun to threaten his roommate earlier this year.
Jeffrey Scott Torgerson, 57, was indicted on Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $90,000, since April 24, according to jail records.
Killeen police said that the incident on April 21 was the result of a residency dispute and that Torgerson had been advised to go through the process of eviction in civil court, according to the arrest affidavit.
Instead, police said that Torgerson admitted to threatening his roommate. During a search of the house, KPD officers said they found a handgun with .40-caliber rounds, with one round in the chamber.
A pretrial hearing is set for July 7 in Torgerson’s case in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to court records.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Quetoine Dale, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Anamarie E. Pahio, 37, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael K. Davis, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Lucinda S. Butler, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Justin Ramirez-Salinas, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jimmark A. Smith, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthony R. Allen, 36, of Killeen, on three counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
