A felony injury to a child case that was destined to be resolved on Friday with a guilty plea will instead be heard by a jury after the man changed his mind during the hearing.
Demaudre Kenyon Peel, 22, of Killeen was indicted on Sept. 30, 2020, on a charge of reckless injury to a child, a third-degree felony, after Killeen police said he beat and injured a boy who was under 14 years old.
After Judge Paul LePak explained his constitutional rights to Peel, including the right to have a jury trial, Peel stated, “I’ll go ahead and plead guilty to it.”
But then a short time later, he said, abruptly, “I’m gonna go for not guilty.”
The livestream ended for a conference between defense attorney Tom Seigman and his client.
Once the hearing resumed a short time later, LePak said, “It’s totally up to you whether you want to plead guilty or plead not guilty and go to trial.”
Peel replied that he wanted to have a trial.
Seigman asked for the earliest possible trial date but the judge explained that the dockets are stacked with jury trials, most of which will have to be re-set.
“The older a case and the longer a person has been in custody, the higher priority it will be,” LePak said. “We’ll do our best to try this one in due course.”
A trial date was set for Aug. 23, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Peel was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $130,000 on the injury to a child charge and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He was booked into jail on Sept. 14, 2020.
Killeen police on Sept. 12, 2020, were dispatched to a residence in response to a violent domestic incident. Officers arrived and spoke with Peel, who allegedly “told officers that he walked into a juvenile’s room, while the juvenile was sleeping, and began striking the juvenile about the face and body,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police determined that the victim was under the age of 14, police said.
“Officers observed bruising and marks on (the victim’s) face and body,” according to the affidavit.
A detective said that Peel admitted to striking the juvenile, slamming him on the ground “and continuing the assault until it appeared (the victim) lost consciousness,” at which point Peel called 911, police said.
