A Killeen man pleaded guilty during a remote hearing to a felony armed assault charge after he accidentally shot a teenage girl in the face last year.
Secoya Deon Allen Jr., 18, is set to be sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Aug. 7.
Because there is no plea arrangement with the state, the judge emphasized to Allen that he could be facing time in prison.
“Anywhere from deferred adjudication probation to 20 years (in prison) is available upon sentencing,” said Judge Paul LePak on Friday. “Because a deadly weapon was used, you would have to serve half of the time, if prison time is imposed.”
Allen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $100,000. At a bond hearing in January, LePak approved a personal recognizance bond and Allen was released from jail.
Jail records show that Allen was booked back into jail on April 22. He was arrested after violating the terms of his bond, according to courtroom discussions on Friday.
Allen’s defense attorney, Gregory K. Simmons, asked the judge to re-instate the bond and allow Allen to leave jail, an idea that LePak agreed to consider at a later date.
“He got into an argument with his mother and was asked to leave, which led to several violations,” Simmons said. “He turned himself in when he found out he had a warrant. We can show he’s a good candidate for the outcome we desire.”
The state’s prosecutor argued against releasing Allen.
“This is an offense with serious and permanent consequences to the victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “The defendant was given the opportunity for a PR bond and follow the rules, but clearly something happened and he was in the wind.”
LePak told Simmons that he could file a bond reduction motion that he would consider.
“I’m disappointed it only lasted 90 days, so no for today but it’s not no forever,” LePak said.
A second man, Ian Frederick Prater, 20, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence after police said he initially lied to them.
Killeen police on Nov. 14, 2019, were dispatched to a pawn shop in the 4200 block of Clear Creek Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the arrest affidavit. Police arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her face.
Witnesses said she “had arrived at the pawn shop in a vehicle with three men, including Allen and Prater,” police said. The men initially told police that the woman had shot herself in the face and that they did not know where the firearm came from or where it went, according to the arrest affidavit.
The firearm was not located at the scene.
Allen later told police that “he and (the victim) had been playing with a firearm that Allen had brought with him in the backseat of the vehicle and that it was pointed at (the victim). Allen said the gun was in his hands and it went off and shot her,” according to the affidavit.
He told police he gave the gun to Prater, who later told police where to find the weapon.
The victim told police that it was an accident and that she did not know how the trigger was pulled but that it was in Allen’s hand, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.