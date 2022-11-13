Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo

Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo

After pleading guilty last week to armed robbery, a Killeen man is set to be sentenced four years after the incident occurred.

Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. A sentencing hearing then was set for Jan. 13, 2023, which is just over four years after the offense occurred on Jan. 7, 2019.

