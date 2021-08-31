A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge after he assaulted a guard at Bell County’s juvenile detention center in 2019.
Francisco Javier Faran, 18, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. A sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 12 in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County court records.
He was indicted on Dec. 4, 2019.
Police said that Faran, then 17 years old, was playing a game of basketball at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen on Oct. 13, 2019, when he got into a fight with another inmate.
An officer with the detention center tried to break up the fight and Faran began to hit and bite the officer, causing injuries that were noted by a Killeen police officer who arrived on scene, according to the arrest affidavit.
The detention officer had scratch marks on his head and hands and a bite mark on his left wrist that was bleeding, police said.
