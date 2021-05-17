A Killeen man pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store last year, leaving one man injured during the incident.
Juwan Marion Green, 25, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery. A sentencing hearing will be set in the case after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday.
Green has been held in the Bell County Jail since April 13 on the second-degree felony charge and two misdemeanor charges.
Killeen police on the night of Aug. 14, 2020, responded to a convenience store in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to an assault.
There, the officer met with an employee of the store, who said that a man, later identified as Green, left the store without paying for two bottles of wine, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim pursued the suspect and he grabbed the suspect before he could close the door of the passenger side of the vehicle he was getting into,” police said.
Green threw one of the bottles of wine at the victim, injuring his eye.
“Another store employee was able to wrestle away the suspect’s debit card, which had (Green’s) name on it,” according to the affidavit. “The victim was able to identify the suspect out of a photo lineup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.