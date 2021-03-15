A Killeen man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to using a knife to rob a man last year at a convenience store in the city.
On Monday, Rashleigh Samuel Adams, 26, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He was indicted on Aug. 19, 2020.
The court coordinator’s office set a sentencing hearing for April 26. A plea agreement has been reached in the case, according to proceedings in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Adams was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to jail and court records.
On the evening of July 26, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store in the 600 block of S. Fort Hood Street, where a victim reported he had been approached by a man with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the man demanded money and the victim gave him $20. A clerk at the store stated the suspect then went into the store and began drinking a bottle of water. After the clerk told him he needed to pay for the water, the suspect began cutting and slashing items in the back of the store, according to the affidavit.
The suspect then left and headed into the direction of another convenience store on S. Fort Hood Street, where he was confronted by a KPD officer and later arrested.
