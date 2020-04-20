A not-guilty plea will be entered for a Killeen man accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man last year.
Isaac Terell Boston, 24, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Jan. 7 and he remained in jail on Monday with a bond of $1 million on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.
A waiver of arraignment was filed in the case and a pretrial hearing was set for May 22, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator on Friday. The court enters a not-guilty plea when an arraignment is waived.
Boston is accused of killing Steven Guiles on Dec. 30, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald and the Killeen Police Department in a news release on Jan. 8.
Killeen police responded to a call of shots-fired with a man down on the 800 block of College Avenue.
Officers arrived and found the door open to the apartment unit, where they found a woman trying to help Guiles, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck area, according to the affidavit.
The victim already was deceased.
The woman later told police that a man they knew as “Scooby” had come to their apartment earlier and was looking for his girlfriend, police said. The woman told the man that she had seen the girlfriend the night before, causing “Scooby (to become) upset and had a shotgun with him while he was looking for his girlfriend,” police said.
The woman told police that “Scooby” believed that she and Guiles knew where the girlfriend was and allegedly threatened them by pointing the shotgun at Guiles and stating, “You know I’ll shoot him. Where is she?”
The woman said that they did not answer and that “Scooby” shot Guiles once and walked away.
