A Killeen man who is accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and armed assault.
During a formal arraignment hearing Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, not-guilty pleas were entered on all three charges being faced by Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram.
During a formal arraignment, the state’s prosecutor reads aloud the indictment and then the defense attorney enters a not-guilty plea for their client.
No trial date has been set but there is a pretrial hearing on Sept. 10.
Pilgram, 31, was indicted on April 28 by a Bell County grand jury on one charge of murder, a first-degree felony, and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.2 million.
Killeen police on Jan. 30 responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Murphy Street in which three men were shot.
Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was found dead at the scene.
Information from a witness helped lead police to identify Pilgram as the suspect, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Pilgram on Feb. 1 and he was booked into the Bell County Jail the next day.
