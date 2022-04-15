When a cargo ship carrying 2,300 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded at the Port of Texas City on April 16, 1947, in what was the deadliest industrial accident in U.S. history, longtime Killeen resident Alton Achord was a young boy living in nearby Galveston.
The 82-year-old U.S. Army veteran and retired machinist remembers what is described as one of the country’s largest non-nuclear explosions like it was yesterday.
“A few blocks down from the seawall, on 21st Street in Galveston, stands a two-story Gothic design building that currently houses The Bryan Museum. Many years ago, this same building was used to house orphans, and was called the Galveston Orphans Home,” Achord said.
“I was living there in the Orphans Home. I was placed there in 1944 at the age of 5 — along with my brother, Milton, who was two years older than me — and I stayed about seven years.
“That day, I was 8 years old and I was home from school … why, I don’t know. But I was upstairs there with another boy or two, and I don’t remember hearing an explosion particularly, but I do remember distinctly — it’s very vivid in my mind — the floor began to shake and chairs began to dance around on the floor. Plaster started falling out from the walls.
“It scared the daylights out of me.”
According to timeline.com and other sources, a ship called the Grandcamp was docked at Texas City, 14 to 15 miles north of Galveston Island. It was sent there to be loaded with ammonium nitrate to be transported overseas for use as fertilizer on farms in recovering post-war Europe. The ship had come from Houston, where the port did not allow loading the chemical that also was a powerful explosive.
Port workers had loaded 2,300 tons of ammonium nitrate when a plume of smoke rose from the cargo hold about 8 a.m.
Instead of dousing the flames with water and risk ruining the cargo, emergency responders filled the hold with steam instead, to try and snuff out the oxygen supply.
The scheme failed and resulted in a large explosion. Onlookers started gathering around the ship, which was now emitting a strange, orange-yellow smoke, and sea water near the hull started boiling.
At 9:12 a.m., the ship exploded.
The hull turned to shrapnel, and the blast sent a 15-foot wave over nearby piers and to the shore, killing dockworkers and shoving an oil barge ashore. The Grandcamp’s anchor — later preserved as a memorial — was blown a mile and a half away. The surrounding dock was destroyed, along with a thousand area buildings. Oil refineries and hazardous materials plants caught fire.
The Monsanto plant nearby was leveled, killing 145 employees. Two small airplanes flying nearby were caught in the shockwave and crashed to the ground.
Achord, who left Galveston when his sister took him in at age 12, says he still remembers standing outside the orphanage watching debris flying overhead.
“We ran outside to see what was going on. Of course, everybody else in that neighborhood was out there. You’d look up in the sky and you could see big chunks of black tar flying overhead. All kinds of stuff was flying overhead. We didn’t know what in the world was going on.
“What happened after that, I don’t know anymore. We probably didn’t go back in the building because I thought it was going to fall apart. Nobody knew what was going on until later on. I was just a kid. I was grown before I actually knew what had happened.”
The destruction continued into the next day when a second ship, the SS High Flyer, carrying sulfur and more ammonium nitrate, exploded 15 hours later, killing two more people. Oil refineries continued to burn.
At least 581 people were killed in the disaster, including 40 members of the ship’s crew and all but one of the 28-man Texas City volunteer fire department. As many as 3,500 people were injured and 2,000 were left homeless.
