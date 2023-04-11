An Army retiree and Killeen resident is looking to be the “light” in the lives of children as he heads to Boston to compete in the pinnacle of competitive running events: the Boston Marathon.
Having been inspired by the organization’s vision and mission, Killeen resident Timothy Ryan is running Monday’s marathon while representing The Light Foundation, a nonprofit organization based out of Greenville, Ohio.
“Their mission really dealt with the inner-city kids and the kids who have been beaten down in life — they’ve really had a rough road,” Ryan said in a phone interview with the Herald on Friday. “I used to see a lot of these kids in the Army, coming in at 18 years old.
“We would grow human beings. We would grow them and put them on a good path, and the Army really helped them in that regard.”
Ryan said he feels as though the discipline the young men and women received in the Army is not as evident in the world.
“A lot of that stuff, I believe, has gone astray,” he said. “A lot of the kids really don’t have good direction anymore.”
News stations, including the Herald, have reported that Killeen had more than 300 teen runaways in 2022. The stories seemed to strike a chord with Ryan.
“A lot of them have been beaten down in life,” he said. “They’re either abused or neglected. I started thinking ... if we really care about our future — and our future is our kids, to take care of us when we get old — then I don’t want to just sit on the sidelines; I want to try and help if I can.”
Growing up in the greater Boston area, Ryan said it has always been a dream of his to run in the Boston Marathon. The nation’s duties in the Army, unfortunately, always prevented him from being able to qualify for the run.
Knowing he wanted to run for a charity, Ryan reached out to the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the marathon, to see what charities he could run for. The Light Foundation was one of them.
The Light Foundation was founded by Matt Light, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, and his wife.
According to the organization’s website, the mission is “to take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose and motivation to succeed.”
Ryan said the mission of The Light Foundation could have exponential impact.
“When I think about the success of a kid, when the kid becomes successful, that kid will touch 10 kids, and those 10 kids will touch 100,” he said. “Exponentially, we’ll have that carry-over effect.”
Ryan is so passionate to the cause that he is ready to put his money where his mouth is. He is willing to put up $2,000 of his own money to match donations to The Light Foundation dollar-for-dollar. The link to donate where he can track them is http://bit.ly/3zSRkD8.
Ryan’s goal is to raise a total of $10,000 for the foundation. As of around 6 p.m. Tuesday, he had raised $5,393.
Relatively new to competitive distance running, Ryan completed the inaugural Cen-Tex Race Series half-marathon in Killeen on Dec. 10, 2022, and a half-marathon in San Antonio on March 5.
Knowing what he is facing in Boston, Ryan said he hopes to finish the grueling 26.2-mile course, but said that since he has never run a marathon, it is hard to gauge a personal best.
“I’m going to do my level-headed best,” he said. “I’m going to push my body as hard as I can push it. They’ll have to scrape me off the pavement if that comes to it.”
Along with running for The Light Foundation, Ryan, who is 59 and has battled health issues including COVID-19, said he is running to show that if he can do it, then others can reach out and attain their goals.
“If I can inspire one or two or three or 10 people to do it and stick to the course, and believe in themselves and their own journey — because that’s what this is for me; it’s my journey,” Ryan said. “If their journey takes them to run 2 hours and 30 minutes in a marathon, well, that’ll take them there.”
The Boston Marathon takes place Monday and begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, southwest of Boston. The 26.2-mile route ultimately finishes near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
