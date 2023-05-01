A case that had been set for a jury trial on Monday instead ended with a guilty plea and prison sentence for a Killeen man who spit on a jailer almost three years ago.
Patrick Mathias Vickers, 35, was indicted on July 15, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. A jury trial was set to begin in his case in the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday.
Instead, Vickers pleaded guilty and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to two years in prison. Vickers, who was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 16, 2020, will get credit for time served.
He was being held in jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500, on two unresolved cases, a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault of a family member causing bodily injury and a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
Both of those cases are set for a plea hearing on Friday, according to Bell County court records.
Killeen police arrested Vickers after he was accused of a family violence incident that occurred on June 14, 2020. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail, where police said that he spit on a jailer on June 15, 2020.
Vickers already had spit in the direction of the jailer, so a spit hood had been placed on his head, according to an arrest affidavit.
The jailer was replacing a leg restraint when she was struck with saliva on her face near her eye, police said.
(1) comment
What a vile misdeeds, so lacking in hygiene.
....
The world is infested with diseased, ignorant louts.
