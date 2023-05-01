A case that had been set for a jury trial on Monday instead ended with a guilty plea and prison sentence for a Killeen man who spit on a jailer almost three years ago.

Patrick Mathias Vickers, 35, was indicted on July 15, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. A jury trial was set to begin in his case in the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

What a vile misdeeds, so lacking in hygiene.

....

The world is infested with diseased, ignorant louts.

Report Add Reply

