A Killeen man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he abducted a woman at gunpoint last year.
Christopher Charles Beard, 41, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Sunday with no bond listed.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 10:21 pm
On Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Beard to seven years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping and five years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Beard was indicted on Sept. 8, 2021, on both felony charges. He entered a guilty plea on Aug. 4, according to Bell County court records.
Killeen police on July 20, 2021, responded to a local business in reference to an armed suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. A witness told police that Beard walked into the business and confronted a woman regarding a recent incident between the two.
Police said that he brandished a firearm and demanded that the woman get into his vehicle. The witness said Beard and the woman then drove away in his car.
Police were able to locate Beard at his home, where they took a statement from the victim. She told police she got in Beard’s car out of concern for her safety and people at the business.
Officers spoke with Beard, who told them he confronted the woman to retrieve property. He admitted to having a firearm and telling the woman to get in the car.
COVE MAN SENTENCED TO
PROBATION FOR FIREARM BEATING
In an unrelated case that was decided on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a Copperas Cove man was sentenced to a term of probation after using a firearm to beat a woman last year.
Judge Paul LePak ordered that Desmond Ronnell Carter, 33, be placed on nine years of deferred adjudication probation. LePak also required Carter to write letters of apology to the woman and her daughter, according to court records.
Carter was indicted on Jan. 26 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 29.
Killeen police on Aug. 8, 2021, received a report from a woman who said that Carter had hit her in face with a firearm during a domestic incident at a stoplight in the city.
The victim told police that earlier she had been at a stoplight in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway, when a verbal argument began between her and Carter, according to the arrest affidavit.
“She stated that a friend and (the victim’s) 6-year-old daughter were in the back seat and that Carter was seated in the front passenger seat,” police said. The victim told police that during the argument, “Carter took out and cocked a handgun … told her that he would shoot her, then struck her in the face. She provided police with the gun used in the assault.”
The daughter later told a forensic interviewer “...that she observed Carter strike her mom with a gun, and provided police with an accurate description of the gun,” according to the affidavit.
