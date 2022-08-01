A Killeen man who was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for robbing a drug dealer at gunpoint in 2013 was sentenced this week to jail time and a fine after a judge revoked his probation.
On Thursday, Patrick Steven Smith, 29, was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to seven years of straight probation, a $750 fine, and 30 days in the Bell County Jail to be served as work release, according to Bell County court records.
Court records show that on Oct. 25, 2013, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Smith was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation after he pleaded guilty. Just over five years later, on Dec. 18, 2018, the state filed a motion to revoke his probation after he violated the terms.
According to the state’s motion, Smith tested positive for marijuana 12 times over the course of several years. He also failed to report to his community supervision officer on multiple occasions and was delinquent on fees.
Smith was 19 years old on May 21, 2013, when he and two other men robbed a drug dealer at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive in Killeen.
According to arrest affidavits, Smith and one of the other men donned masks as they approached a man outside of an apartment. One of the robbers was armed with a long-barreled revolver, which he fired into the air twice, police said.
The gunshot drew police to the area, but not before Smith and the other man entered the victim’s apartment and threatened a second resident.
They ordered the men to the floor and took a backpack containing more than $3,000 in currency and a container full of marijuana.
They then ran to a white car, which was being driven by the third robber, and attempted to leave the scene.
A Killeen police officer responding to a shots-fired call spotted a white vehicle leaving the complex’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.
As the officer followed, she saw a passenger drop an item out the window that was later determined to be a container with three bags of suspected marijuana inside, according to the affidavits.
Let me get this straight. He was shooting a gun in town and was revoked his probation so the idiot judge gives him more probation so he will probably reoffend again and someone's will get hurt or killed the next time and that's ok? How about hard time in a rock quarry somewhere doing community service so when his black butt gets off he will be too tired to rob people..
People appear to do bizarre things, while behaving criminally to get the whacky tabacky! [pirate][ninja][ohmy][scared]
