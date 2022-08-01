Patrick Steven Smith

Patrick Steven Smith

A Killeen man who was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for robbing a drug dealer at gunpoint in 2013 was sentenced this week to jail time and a fine after a judge revoked his probation.

On Thursday, Patrick Steven Smith, 29, was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to seven years of straight probation, a $750 fine, and 30 days in the Bell County Jail to be served as work release, according to Bell County court records.

(2) comments

Wayne Jefferson

Let me get this straight. He was shooting a gun in town and was revoked his probation so the idiot judge gives him more probation so he will probably reoffend again and someone's will get hurt or killed the next time and that's ok? How about hard time in a rock quarry somewhere doing community service so when his black butt gets off he will be too tired to rob people..

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

People appear to do bizarre things, while behaving criminally to get the whacky tabacky! [pirate][ninja][ohmy][scared]

