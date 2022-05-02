A 34-year-old Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom last week to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
On June 23, 2021, Johnithan Dean Williams, 34, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He pleaded guilty on March 17 in the 264th Judicial District Court and was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.
He was sentenced on Thursday.
Killeen police began investigating Williams after a teenage girl reported to police in Navarro County that Williams, who was described by the victim as a family friend, had molested her.
A Killeen detective watched a forensic interview that took place on Jan. 19, 2021, in which the girl said that she was in sixth grade when the molestation had occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.
The incident allegedly occurred at a residence in the 100 block of West Orion Drive in Killeen. Police began investigating after the girl made an outcry to her mother, police said.
