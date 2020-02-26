A Killeen man who was sentenced last year to 60 years in federal prison on two child pornography charges was indicted on Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on state charges for the same incidents.
Christopher Andrew Almaguer, 27, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 3, 2019. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000 on one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily harm, both first-degree felonies, according to jail records on Wednesday.
“The federal sentence still stands,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “We are proceeding on the state charges.”
Almaguer’s wife, Sarah Almaguer, also was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison last year for the same child pornography charges. She was not indicted on Wednesday. Garza could not comment on whether she also would be indicted on state-level charges.
“Sarah Almaguer is currently serving her federal prison term at Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth,” said Daryl Fields, public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco. Carswell FMC is a minimum-security prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
The Almaguers pleaded guilty in October of 2018, admitting that in December 2017, they uploaded sexually explicit photos of themselves sexually assaulting children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a previous news release. “Investigators were able to compile a list of approximately 25 potential minor child victims, ranging in age from eight months old to 14 years old.”
On Apr 24, 2019, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright sentenced the Almaguers to 60 years “for sexually assaulting children and producing child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney John F. Bash in a previous news release. He also “ordered each defendant to pay $10,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Fund, and to be placed on supervised release for the remainder of their lives after completing their respective prison terms.”
“To me, this is the most significant case we’ve prosecuted since I became U.S. Attorney,” Bash said. “The Almaguers were serial child abusers. They abused 25 children that we know about — children from the neighborhood, children from church, children they babysat. The youngest victim was an infant. And the nature of the abuse was unimaginable. They also made videos of the children’s torture and shared them. These are two of the most wicked criminals in Texas history.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Lavon N. Pope-Everson, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jermaine Delonzo Moore, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Martine Oplinger, 50, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jana Gaylene Daniel, 35, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Gilbert Garza Jr., 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Albion Elijah Dawson, 26, of Killeen, on charges of harassment of a public servant and retaliation.
Nicholis Trammell, 20, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated robbery.
Angel Baby Romero, 21, of Fort Hood, on charges of theft of a firearm, aggravated assault against a public servant, assault of a family or household member by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Torries Akheem D. Terry, 30, of LaGrange, Ga., on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon.
Daraion Eugene Ellison, 20, of Fort Hood, on two charges of indecency with a child.
Jacqueline Denise Harris, 55, on two charges of theft of property less than $1,500 with previous convictions.
