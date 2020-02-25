A Killeen man was sentenced on Monday on a felony charge after police said he used a baseball bat to beat a man last year.
Edwin Lopez, 60, “was sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated assault,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. Lopez was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with no bond listed on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was booked into jail on Monday afternoon after the sentencing hearing.
Lopez’s case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
On Feb. 17, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Elms Road in reference to a domestic assault with weapons, according to the arrest affidavit. Police met with a man who said that Lopez, whom he knew, arrived earlier at the house and a verbal altercation began.
The victim told police “that Lopez was cursing at him from his car and told him to come over…(The victim) left the house and walked toward Lopez when Lopez retrieved a baseball bat from his car and started to strike (the victim) on the body with a bat.”
The man was treated at the hospital for three fractured ribs.
A witness told police that she had recorded part of the assault on her phone. “Officers observed the recording and it showed (the victim) and the defendant on the ground fighting and a baseball bat on the ground nearby,” the affidavit states.
Lopez told police later that the victim was threatening him and admitted to hitting the victim several times in the torso.
