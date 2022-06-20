A 26-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to time served in the Bell County Jail for a drive-by shooting in 2019.
Judge Paul LePak heard testimony on Thursday from the defendant, Fernando Lanman Price II, before sentencing him to a term of 8 years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bell County court records.
As conditions of his probation, LePak ordered that Price write a letter of apology and serve 180 days in jail. Price was booked into jail on July 21, 2019.
He pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court on April 25.
Killeen police on July 19, 2019, were dispatched to the 3900 block of Bur Oak Street in reference to a shots-fired call. There, officers spoke with a man who lived at the home who said “that he had seen four individuals in a black Chevrolet drive by his residence and had seen two men … shooting toward his residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He said that he knew two of the men, one of whom was Price and the other was Daymion Kordell Martin.
Officers also spoke with a witness who had been in the front yard of the residence where the shooting occurred.
That witness “believed that he had been the target of the shooting, due to prior interactions with some of the occupants of the vehicle, and the trajectory of the bullets as he was running and trying to find cover,” according to the affidavit.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area to attempt to locate the Chevrolet, when a witness called to tell police that he had seen four people park a Chevrolet in the Walmart parking lot and then flee into a wooded area nearby, police said.
“Officers went to that area and four individuals were apprehended, including Martin and Price,” according to the affidavit. “Officers located the Chevrolet and were able to identify it as belonging to Price’s female friend. When officers looked inside the vehicle, shell casings for two different calibers of firearms were found.”
Police said that Martin waived his rights and allegedly admitted that he had shot at the man out of retaliation for another incident. Price told police that he was in the vehicle but that he did not know the drive-by shooting would happen and that only Martin was shooting, “although Martin was driving at the time,” police said.
Martin, 24, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $200,000, on a charge of aggravated assault. His case is set for a jury trial on Aug. 8, also in the 264th Judicial District Court.
