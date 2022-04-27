A 27-year-old man who died this week after being shot by a Killeen police officer earlier this month is being remembered as an outstanding martial arts teacher who made an impact with much more than fists or feet.
“We will always be grateful for his friendship and the time we shared with him,” wrote Kellie Ivie Hughes in a social media comment on Wednesday. “He was special to the boys and I know they will never forget him.”
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a martial artist and teacher with a Black Belt, was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill on April 5 during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
After three weeks in the hospital on life support and at least 11 surgeries, Sebexen died on Tuesday.
Sebexen’s mother, Killeen resident Angela Sebexen, spoke with the Herald earlier this month. She said that the bullet went through her son’s liver, diaphragm and intestines, and that he was given a less than 10% chance of living.
On Tuesday night, she posted on Facebook that he had died.
“Well my son passed away this evening at 6:27 p.m.,” Angela Sebexen wrote. “Thank you for your support during this horrific time. Please continue to keep my family in your prayers.”
Hill was placed on administrative leave initially but since returned to duty. He has been with the department for 16 years.
Shooting under investigation
The Texas Rangers, which investigate officer-involved shootings in the state, are investigating the incident.
“At the request of Killeen Police Department, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident,” said DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko, in an email on Monday. “This is an ongoing investigation, and further details cannot be released at this time.”
At around 4:50 p.m. on April 5, officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance. Police were told that a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot, according to a KPD news release on April 5.
After officers made contact with the person, an altercation allegedly ensued and officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser but were unsuccessful. According the release, the altercation continued and the officer fired his duty weapon, striking the person.
