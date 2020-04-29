The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided a $1,200 stimulus payment to adults across the United States, and grateful residents across the nation are starting to see the checks arrive. While many people are using the unexpected windfall to help cover rent payments or medical bills, one Killeen man decided to take his payment and give his community something to smile about.
“I live in the ‘Forgotten Neighborhood’ in downtown Killeen, and I am doing OK, I work in repair and I am doing a job almost every day, but I see other people around here struggling,” Ronald Kearney said. “So I got my stimulus check direct deposited, and I went out to the store and bought 400 hotdogs, 400 hamburgers and some other items and handed them out to everyone who wanted one.”
Yes, Kearney — along with some neighborhood volunteers — set up a grill at the corner of North 12th Street and Atkinson Avenue on Wednesday and handed out both a hotdog and a hamburger to anyone that asked for a meal.
I have been fortunate that I’ve been able to work every day,” said Kearney, 61.. “My momma raised me right, and this just felt like the right thing to do.”
Kearney said he started handing out food around lunch time and he was completely out of food by around 2 p.m. In addition to the grilled food, Kearney also supplied guests with a to-go bag with a drink, a package of noodles and other small food items for later. All told, Kearney said they were able to hand out food to about 160 families, with multiple people in each family receiving meals.
“Everyone is going to remember this time,” Kearney said. “If people act like jerks right now, everyone is going to remember it, and if people are good to each other, they will remember that, too. How we act now is going to define us for the rest of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.