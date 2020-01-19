1. Yes. Arguments presented during the Senate trial could make a difference.

2. Yes. Hearing the case laid out in its entirety could cast the election in a new light.

3. No. No matter what is said during the trial, it won’t make a bit of difference.

4. No. The trial is just a political show by both parties and not worth watching.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether anything will make enough of an impact.

