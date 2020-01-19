In order to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, some local organizations are hosting events in the area to honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader.
The list of events in the area (in chronological order) are:
Step event: The annual MLK Step Up Fest will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. High school step teams will compete for bragging rights while honoring King. The doors open at 5 p.m. Cost of admission is $7 for presales and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2tcZp6W or at the following locations: Gay’s House of Beauty, 2006 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 110, Killeen; Larry’s Barbershop, 215 S. Main St., Copperas Cove; Sharp Cuts Barber and Beauty, 441 N. 38th St., Killeen; Durant Hair Studio, 1519 Florence Road, Suite 11, Killeen; Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 104, Killeen.
Skate party: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Mu Delta Zeta chapter, is hosting an “I Have a Dream” skate party for adults from 7:20 to 11 p.m. Sunday at 254 Kascade, 4400 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Attendance is $20 per person and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/2FRuhN1 or at the door.
Killeen march: The Killeen Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Day march and program on Monday. The march will be downtown. Line up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. The march will begin at 9 a.m. The program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
Cove celebration service: The MLK Jr. Commemorative Celebration service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
Closures
Killeen: All city offices are closed Monday. The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no school for Killeen ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Copperas Cove: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Copperas Cove ISD schools. Trash will not be collected Monday. The collection schedules is: Areas 1 and 2 on Tuesday, Areas 3 and 4 on Wednesday, Areas 5 and 6 on Thursday and Areas 7 and 8 on Friday. Recycling will be picked up for Area 1 on Tuesday, Area 3 on Wednesday, Area 6 on Thursday and Area 8 on Friday.
Harker Heights: All city offices are closed Monday. The closures include city hall, the recreation center, the library, the activities center, the pet adoption center, the recycling drop center and the administration and records division of the police and fire departments. KISD offices are closed, and there is no school. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Nolanville: All city offices are closed Monday. KISD offices are closed, and there is no school. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Kempner: All city offices are closed Monday. Residents should contact their trash provider to check if there will be any effect on trash collection.
Lampasas: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Lampasas ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Gatesville: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Gatesville ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Florence: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Florence ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Belton: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Belton ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Salado: All city offices are closed Monday. There is no school for Salado ISD schools. Residents should contact their trash provider to check if there will be any effect on trash collection.
Colleges
Texas A&M University-Central Texas: The university will be closed Monday.
Central Texas College: The Killeen, Fort Hood and service area campuses will be closed Monday.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor: The university will be closed Monday.
