Killeen resident Jonathan Okray stands with his recall petition paperwork outside the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center on Saturday. Okray is petitioning to let the voters decide whether to recall Jose Segarra or Ramon Alvarez from the city council.

A former Killeen City Councilman is working to recall a pair of sitting council members; however, Killeen voters don’t seem to be in a hurry to get on board with the effort just yet.

Based on the petition received by the city of Killeen on June 28, Jonathan Okray is seeking Jose Segarra’s and Ramon Alvarez’s removal from the council by a vote in November over their actions regarding Proposition A (Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana law) passed 2022 and the subsequent lawsuit the city faces on the topic from Bell County.

Justaguy

Weed Revenue Boosts Infrastructure

User

Write me a paragraph explaining why revenue from weed will help cities infrastructure

ChatGPT

The revenue generated from the legalization and regulated sale of cannabis can significantly contribute to improving cities' infrastructure in several ways. Firstly, the taxation of cannabis products can generate substantial funds that can be allocated towards upgrading and maintaining roads, bridges, and public transportation systems. These investments can enhance transportation efficiency, reduce congestion, and improve overall mobility within urban areas. Secondly, the revenue can be allocated towards modernizing and expanding public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and community centers, benefiting the residents' quality of life. Additionally, the funds can be utilized for developing sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure projects, such as renewable energy initiatives or the implementation of green spaces, promoting environmental well-being. By harnessing the revenue from legalized cannabis, cities can address critical infrastructure needs, leading to safer, more efficient, and sustainable urban environments for their residents.

Jonathan

Yes, taxation of cannabis products can generate substantial funds to upgrade critical infrastructure as mentioned. The compromised tradeoff however, will be needed revenue increases for Public Safety, and degradation of Quality of Life. Do tell the positive upgrades in places that have relaxed/reprioritized, outright outlawed enforcement of drug laws, places such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Jackson, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Houston. Dumpster fires one and all after "imaginative manifestations".

MAJAG89

What a great example of not being on point or even understanding the issue of Prop A.

Prop A DID NOT legalize marijuana use or possession in Killeen. So the ChaGPT inspired paragraph about any potential revenue generation is a moot point.

Prop A simply made enforcement of the the STATE law concerning marijuana illegal. It's why the effort is called decriminalization instead of legalization of marijuana.

State law prohibits home-rule cities from enacting laws contrary to State law, which is why supporters of Prop A went for "decriminalization". They mistakenly think it's a gray area in regards to the State law limiting home-rule cities law making

The crux of the problem, however, is by making enforcement of the State law illegal, Prop A is in violation of State law as is the city by default for enacting this illegal ordinance.

don76550

KDH, you could do a better job of reporting exactly where these petitions will be located, and also are they restricted to districts or are they available to all of Killeen

