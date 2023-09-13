The appeal of a district court judge’s decision on the City of Killeen’s voter-approved but controversial marijuana ordinance is ongoing, with the appellate court awaiting a legal brief from Bell County, which filed a civil lawsuit against the city in April.

After seeking and receiving extensions of the original deadline, the City of Killeen filed its appellate brief with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin on Aug. 2, followed by Ground Game Texas on Aug. 29. Ground Game, an Austin-based progressive political group influential in getting Proposition A onto the ballot last year, joined the City of Killeen as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Prop A lawsuit-4.jpg

The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop. A, which decriminalized marijuana under 4 ounces in the city.
