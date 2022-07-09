A handful of people stopped by the former H-E-B in north Killeen on Saturday as the Pride of Killeen Masonic Lodge No. 620 set up to feed homeless residents in the area. Johuntas Hawkins, the worshipful master of the lodge, said lodge members prepared around 200 hot dogs and paired them with Pringles and water.
Helping the community is a major tenet of the Masonic Order, Hawkins explained.
“Being a Masonic lodge, we have to be able to support the community and take care of the community,” he said. “That is our number one concern.”
According to the Grand Lodge of Texas website, the Masonic Order is an organization open for men and is designed to help “good men” become “better men.”
There are several appendant and youth organizations associated with the Masonic Order, including the Order of the Eastern Star and Shriners International.
Hawkins explained that Saturday’s feeding was not necessarily an “event.”
“We just put some stuff together and said we’re going to go out and feed, take care of whoever we can take care of,” he said.
If any food was left over when the feeding ended, Hawkins said they may take some to the nearby Friends in Crisis homeless shelter or drive around the immediate area and give it out to anybody they see.
Being based in downtown Killeen, Hawkins said the lodge annually makes a concerted effort to assist the homeless population.
“We try to do at least three or four events a year that are directly, especially for the homeless,” Hawkins said. “But at the same time, we cater to the whole community.”
People coming by thanked the more than a dozen volunteers for doing what they were doing. The response is something Hawkins said they are used to when they do similar events.
