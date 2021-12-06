After a brief taste of winter Monday, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to return later this week.
A cold front moved through the Killeen area Monday morning dropping temperatures into the mid-50s with cooler temperatures in the mid-30s expected overnight.
But the brief break from the heat won’t last long, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
“Today’s going to be the coolest day of the week,” Hernandez said Monday morning. “As we move on through the week, we’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures. By Wednesday, we should be right around 74 to 75 degrees, and by Thursday we should be in the 80s. Those fairly hot temperatures for this time of the year will continue through Friday.”
Hernandez said Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, with Friday temperatures expected to be about 20 degrees warmer than normal and possibly record-breaking.
On Dec. 10, 2007, Hernandez said the hottest temperature for that day was recorded at 82 degrees. Friday’s forecast shows the high temperature may reach 87 degrees, which would be the hottest temperature on record for Dec. 10 in Killeen.
The reason for the unseasonably hot weather, Hernandez explained, is simply due to the lack of cold fronts making their way down to Texas.
“Typically this time of the year we see weather systems come down from the Rocky Mountain area — they come down here and they bring cooler weather,” he said. “Well, all those systems are bottled up across the northern parts of the United States. Because of that, those cold fronts are very few and far between.”
The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday evening, bringing temperatures back down to the 40s and 50s this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.