Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Veterans Affairs Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors by the president of the organization, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Killeen.
“I appreciate your desire to actively engage in our organization and I know that you will help the U.S. Conference of Mayors develop a proactive, strategic agenda,” Suarez said in the release.
The United States Conference of Mayors is the official non-partisan organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or larger. Each city is represented by its chief elected official, with more than 1,400 mayors represented across the country. Nash-King is now one of 48 board members.
“I am honored to be a part of this united voice on organizational policies and goals,” Nash-King said. “This is an opportunity to contribute to urban policy on both a local and national level, while connecting with other municipalities across the country. I’m also excited about my role as a military veteran on the Veterans Affairs Task Force.”
From Sept. 15 to 17, Nash-King attended the Fall Leadership meeting, hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Agenda items included information about the organization’s Mental Health Task Force, public safety priorities where they were joined by the new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the historic Inflation Reduction Act regarding climate change and healthcare, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, initiatives to increase affordable housing supply, achieving functional zero homelessness, new 2020 Census data, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and new Local Infrastructure hub, among other topics.
