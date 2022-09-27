Debbie Nash-King.jpg

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Veterans Affairs Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors by the president of the organization, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Killeen.

“I appreciate your desire to actively engage in our organization and I know that you will help the U.S. Conference of Mayors develop a proactive, strategic agenda,” Suarez said in the release.

