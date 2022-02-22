Due to a discrepancy with an address listed on one Killeen mayoral candidate’s application to file for a place on the ballot, that candidate’s application has been administratively rejected and declared ineligible.
“The application that was submitted indicated a residence address of not being located within the corporate city limits of the City of Killeen,” said Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford of the application from Tyrone McLaurin.
McLaurin had filed for the position Friday, the last day to file for a spot on the ballot.
The eligible candidates for mayor are current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
The municipal election will take place May 7.
Any eligible resident wishing to file an application for intent to be a write-in candidate can do so by 5 p.m. Friday.
