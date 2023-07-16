In the studio of 91.3 KNCT-FM, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and a radio host bring the inner workings of local government to the public on the second Monday of every month.

Robert Franklin, general manager for KNCT-FM at Central Texas College, believes in the power of radio to reach people and weave stories in their minds. Nash-King highlights the importance of government transparency to inform her constituents.

(1) comment

It's me

“The reason I wanted to do it is because I believe in transparency to the highest level,” Nash-King said Wednesday. “This was my opportunity to discuss items that the council had already voted on and how it affects our community as a whole.”

Then why does she avoid answering questions when they come up? Why is it prere orded? Why won't she say who she voted for to fill a empty seat? Why will she do all prerecorded stuff but never live? Was her media person there to make sure she sounds as good as she can? Will she be adked any hard questions that she is ot dent before yhe interview?

To Franklin, this underscored the power and importance of radio.

“It’s as powerful as a well-produced movie that you would see on television or in the movie theater,” he said.

Wait a minute...the paper andwerwd those questions. It is all produced to make her sound good. Got it.

