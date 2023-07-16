In the studio of 91.3 KNCT-FM, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and a radio host bring the inner workings of local government to the public on the second Monday of every month.
Robert Franklin, general manager for KNCT-FM at Central Texas College, believes in the power of radio to reach people and weave stories in their minds. Nash-King highlights the importance of government transparency to inform her constituents.
And together, they put together a show that seeks to accomplish both.
“Radio is still and always will be theater of the mind,” Franklin said in a phone conversation Wednesday. “What I mean by that is good radio producers are able to impart information and people will receive that in their mind and paint a picture.”
In the case of “All Things Killeen,” the name of the radio show that airs the second Monday of every month, Nash-King said it was important to get information out to potential voters as well as highlight the importance of involving Killeen residents in the governmental process.
“The reason I wanted to do it is because I believe in transparency to the highest level,” Nash-King said Wednesday. “This was my opportunity to discuss items that the council had already voted on and how it affects our community as a whole.”
This includes talking about the excessive heat and the availability of cooling locations throughout the city, as the mayor did on the show’s most recent airing.
“The cooling center was important for residents,” she said. “I believe any media outlet that reaches out to me, I’m going to share that information with them. . But then there’s also students who may be attending college or there may be faculty working at the outlet whose AC goes out. But it’s not just for the university; it’s for everyone.”
Which is why radio is important as a means of communicating with residents, she said.
Nash-King said the radio station has a broad reach, even overseas to Germany and other countries where the show can be heard by military service men and women abroad.
“You can be away from home if you are a resident of Killeen and you’re on active duty and still be connected to us through our radio station,” she said.
Franklin initially reached out to Nash-King and “All Things Killeen” was first broadcast in March through pre-recorded sessions.
“When I reached out to Mayor Nash-King, I was surprised that she called me back and wanted to have a sit-down meeting to talk about our objectives,” he said. “I was really thrilled. ... I said I would love to have her and have her part of the station to really talk to the constituents of the city of Killeen. And to my joy, she agreed to do so.”
Franklin said his goal was to disseminate information to the residents of Killeen by having the mayor talk directly to her constituents, something which he believes public radio does particularly well.
With more than 25 years of experience in radio, Franklin moved to Killeen from Xenia, Ohio, where he produced a similar radio program he ran with his students that engaged with public officials, including council members as well as fire and police chiefs.
“I just transferred that particular idea here,” he said.
Franklin said Nash-King related to him something during their first show that he didn’t expect.
“She actually on air — and much to my surprise — said at one point she was a victim of domestic violence,” he said, calling the issue a silent offense affecting mainly women.
“I wasn’t prepared for that and I wasn’t probing on that particular point. But that was something she felt compelled to share with the audience and certainly with the women who have been impacted negatively by domestic violence.”
Franklin said that particular moment is why he considers Nash-King to be a good storyteller.
“I could see the particular characters that she was painting,” he said, referring to Nash-King’s discussions about her grandmother’s community organizing.
To Franklin, this underscored the power and importance of radio.
“It’s as powerful as a well-produced movie that you would see on television or in the movie theater,” he said.
(1) comment
Then why does she avoid answering questions when they come up? Why is it prere orded? Why won't she say who she voted for to fill a empty seat? Why will she do all prerecorded stuff but never live? Was her media person there to make sure she sounds as good as she can? Will she be adked any hard questions that she is ot dent before yhe interview?
To Franklin, this underscored the power and importance of radio.
“It’s as powerful as a well-produced movie that you would see on television or in the movie theater,” he said.
Wait a minute...the paper andwerwd those questions. It is all produced to make her sound good. Got it.
