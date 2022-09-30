AUSA

The 1st Cavalry Division is recognized on Oct. 14, 2019, as the Army division with the largest active duty membership in the Association of the United States Army during the annual conference in Washington, D.C. This year, every Killeen City Council member, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Janell Ford, the city's executive director of communications, plan to attend the event on Oct. 8-12.

 Herald | File

Mayor Debbie Nash-King, all seven Killeen City Council members and a staff member are scheduled to attend the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., in October.

“The partnership between city of Killeen and the U.S. military begins with Fort Hood and extends to the national level,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said. “We want to continue to build relationships and network with military leadership whose decisions affect our Killeen community.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.