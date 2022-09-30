Mayor Debbie Nash-King, all seven Killeen City Council members and a staff member are scheduled to attend the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., in October.
“The partnership between city of Killeen and the U.S. military begins with Fort Hood and extends to the national level,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said. “We want to continue to build relationships and network with military leadership whose decisions affect our Killeen community.”
Ford will join Nash-King and Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams at what AUSA calls “the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America.”
The conference is scheduled for Oct. 10-12, and the city’s representatives plan to leave for Washington on Oct. 8. Registration is set for Oct. 7-9, with events planned for that day through Oct.10.
“We want to be proactive and be informed of the Army’s top priorities during the transformation of the force, while ensuring leadership is aware of our ideas and needs as a military community,” Ford said. “Overall, we want to continue to be a team and work together for the betterment of our veterans, spouses, families and citizens.”
The AUSA event last year was in Arlington, Virginia.
According to the association’s website, “the Annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”
AUSA is a national advocacy group for the Army that has chapters across the country, including its largest in the Fort Hood area. The conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is an opportunity for Killeen officials to socialize with top Army brass and military experts, including retired Gen. Robert B. Brown, president and CEO of AUSA, Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and Gen. Randy A. George, vice chief of staff of the Army.
This year’s conference includes more than 700 exhibits and members of the regular Army, Guard, Reserve and civilians and their relatives. Neither representatives from Harker Heights nor Copperas Cove are attending the event, officials from those cities said.
The interactive agenda for the event is bit.ly/3SrysTg. The ballroom events will be streamed live at ausa.org.
