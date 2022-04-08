Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King along with other guests, such as Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter, Temple Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales; and Jose Segarra, Killeen’s former mayor, attended an event at Killeen Elementary School about child abuse awareness.
The event was attended by over a 100 people. There were also a few vendors at the event who offered information about the signs of child abuse.
“Texas saw a total of 43,270 confirmed investigations into abuse and neglect throughout 2021. Of those, 5,713 were in Central Texas, including 1,061 in Bell County,” said Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in a press release.
The mayors gave proclamations for each of their cities as they recognized April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“It is our adult responsibility to see the signs of child abuse and do something about it,” Nash-King said in her speech.
