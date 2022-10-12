During their trip to the nation’s capital for the annual Association of the United States Army conference, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and all seven council members met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.

AUSA 1.jpg

“Having the opportunity to speak with not only the military officials who lead and make policies that directly affect the soldiers and families who live in our community is priceless,” Nash-King said in a news release. “To be able to speak to the chief of staff and legislative directors of the U.S. representatives and senators of our districts and the state of Texas about how they can connect to our representatives on a state level to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and families has tremendous value.”

AUSA 2.jpg

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King (center) stands with Councilwoman Nina Cobb and Councilman Jose Segarra in front of the Capitol building during the annual Association of the United States Army conference in Washington on Oct. 9-11.
AUSA 3.jpg

