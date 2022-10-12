During their trip to the nation’s capital for the annual Association of the United States Army conference, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and all seven council members met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.
“Having the opportunity to speak with not only the military officials who lead and make policies that directly affect the soldiers and families who live in our community is priceless,” Nash-King said in a news release. “To be able to speak to the chief of staff and legislative directors of the U.S. representatives and senators of our districts and the state of Texas about how they can connect to our representatives on a state level to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and families has tremendous value.”
According to the AUSA website, “the annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”
AUSA is a national advocacy group for the Army that has chapters across the country, including its largest in the Fort Hood area.
“Topics of the council discussions with leaders included the city of Killeen’s role in Army recruitment, quality-of-life principles, assisting with transitioning soldiers to civilian life/jobs in our community, reimbursement for veteran tax exemptions related to property taxes, medical and mental health care, child care and infrastructure,” according to the release.
‘Tour of the historic home’
Killeen officials met with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, at his home, as well as with staff members for U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and U.S. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger.
“The first stop on the visit was at ... McConville’s home,” the news release shows. “There, he informed council of a new Army recruitment program and his vision before taking guests on a tour of the historic home where former generals and legendary figures have lived.”
During the opening ceremony at the conference, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth focused on the Army’s motto, “People First,” and addressed the rising costs of housing in communities neighboring military installations, among other concerns, according to the news release.
“Where our soldiers live and work is a fundamental part of the quality of life,” Wormuth said.
‘So important for us’
Council members also met the first female secretary of the Army following her address.
“Council had the opportunity to attend several panels, including three family forums where senior Army leaders answer questions from military families, as well as a seminar titled, ‘Reconnecting America and the Army,’ where Command Sgt. Maj. of United States Army Recruiting Command John Foley spoke about how cities can help be ambassadors for the Army in regards to marketing for new recruits during their shortfall in finding talent,” according to the news release.
Nash-King called the discussions “so important for us” because of Killeen’s relationship with Fort Hood.
“There are a lot of current updates by key leadership at the conference. It is important to know if there is a shortfall in recruitment and a push for community leaders to assist with recruiting efforts to maintain a strong fighting force. You also have the opportunity to speak with the surgeon general on health-care concerns and latest COVID-19 updates.”
Officials also discussed how the veteran tax exemption impacts the city’s $265 million budget.
Asking for help
“City leaders requested implementation of a program, similar to an Impact Aid system,” the news release shows. “Impact Aid is a federal education program that reimburses school districts for the lost revenue and additional costs associated with the presence of nontaxable federal property. Although that matter is addressed on the state level, representatives from their federal offices said they will research and remain in contact with city staff, considering serious conversations with state representatives to assist, possibly with a letter from the federal delegation to the state.”
The average taxable value of a homestead in Killeen was about $158,000 last fiscal year. But that has since increased to $178,761. The most widely used tax exemption in the city, at 57%, is from disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemptions. That equates to $2.5 billion in exempted property tax value.
And property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The adopted tax rate of 62,33 cents for fiscal year 2023 is expected to bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
Depending on disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
“The visit to the Capitol was to gain support from legislators for impact aid to assist with a higher quality of life for veterans, soldiers and family members that live near military installations,” Nash-King said in the news release. “What we’re asking them to do is significant in regards to building partnerships and relationships on federal levels and this is a topic that can help all military cities.”
Janell Ford, the city’s executive director of communications, joined Nash-King and council members Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams at what AUSA calls “the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America.”
Ford said that Boyd, Cobb and Alvarez brought their spouses and that the city did not cover the costs of the trip for their relatives.
“Spouses are paying their own way,” Ford said in September. “Council members will reimburse the city for all of the spouse’s expenses.”
About the conference
The conference this week included more than 700 exhibits and members of the regular Army, Guard, Reserve and civilians and their relatives. Neither representatives from Harker Heights nor Copperas Cove attended the event, officials from those cities said. No Bell County commissioners attended, either.
To some, the cost to attend the conference — whatever it is — was not worth much to Killeen residents.
“AUSA is nothing but an Army lovefest,” Pete Stanonik posted on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Don’t know what this expenditure can possibly bring back to improve Killeen. City Councils 5 or 6 years ago stopped going because of public backlash. Old trip reports should have told council members that little to nothing came of attendance. Council members should have to publish trip reports that spell out accomplishments for Killeen taxpayers to understand how this expenditure benefits Killeen.”
The Herald on Wednesday requested receipts from Ford to show what the city spent on she and council members’ air travel, hotel rooms, meals, conference activities and associated costs.
Feedback
“And what is the expected return on this investment?” Stanonik said. “Will Fort Hood leadership start kicking in funds to alleviate some of the issues (homelessness, crime, infrastructure stress-like Animal Services, water) they cause in Killeen? If that is the goal, then it’s okay for elected officials to hob nob. If the Killeen leadership is just going to listen to Army propaganda, then it is a waste.”
Others, including a source who attended an NAACP forum for candidates for county and state offices on Monday in Killeen, also told the Herald that council members should not have attended the event using taxpayers’ money. Michael Fornino, in a letter to the editor, accused council members of abandoning the city for a few days.
“While you were out, we just had our SIXTEENTH murder in Killeen on Sunday morning. Just business as usual in this city though, right? As you’re all off on a junket we are all paying for, you have totally abandoned the city. Not ONE elected official remains here for any disaster, emergency, or any other relevant duty requiring ELECTED officials to be present for. In a period of escalating crime in our city, most notably of violent nature, you all choose to whisk yourselves off on a paid vacation of sorts at our expense, instead of faithfully executing your offices and duties you swore to execute.”
The Herald will publish a story on what the city spent for council members, Nash-King and Ford to attend the conference when it obtains receipts.
