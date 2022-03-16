There were smiles all around as 9-year-old Killeen resident Ja’Nay Ratcliff was presented with a proclamation by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra during Tuesday night’s City Council workshop honoring her father, Johnny Ratcliff, a sanitation worker, as well as all other essential and front line workers by declaring March 15 as Essential Worker Day.
According to Segarra, the girl had approached him at his office when she was 8 and asked him to issue a proclamation honoring essential and front line workers. Segarra agreed, but acknowledged Tuesday that he was stunned to realize that the young girl had published several books.
“She came to me to ask me to pass a proclamation, but behind that, I found out that she had written three books,” he said.
Ja’Nay Ratcliff spoke after the mayor.
“I want to thank every essential worker in this room, and my dad,” she said. “They have all risked their lives during the pandemic. I am so appreciative of all of you.”
According to the girl’s publicist, she has written three books, one of which is an illustrated children’s book titled “My Dad is an Essential Worker.”
