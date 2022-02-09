On the eighth day of Black History Month, Killeen City Mayor Jose Segarra along with Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King gathered members of the community into the foyer

of City Hall to deliver his proclamation and recognizing of Black History Month in Killeen.

In attendance was former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming, Ronnie Russell of Innovation Black Chamber, State Representative Brad Buckley, and Killeen's NAACP chapter

president TaNeika Moultrie-Driver.

Mayor Segarra presented Moultrie-Driver and Russell a copy of his proclamation.

tcooper@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.