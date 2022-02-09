On the eighth day of Black History Month, Killeen City Mayor Jose Segarra along with Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King gathered members of the community into the foyer
of City Hall to deliver his proclamation and recognizing of Black History Month in Killeen.
In attendance was former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming, Ronnie Russell of Innovation Black Chamber, State Representative Brad Buckley, and Killeen's NAACP chapter
president TaNeika Moultrie-Driver.
Mayor Segarra presented Moultrie-Driver and Russell a copy of his proclamation.
