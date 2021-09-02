The Killeen mayor launched a PSA Thursday morning in honor of National Preparedness Month encouraging readiness and safety in the face of unforeseen disaster.
Mayor Jose Segarra did the PSA Thursday in the form of a video, which can be found here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmP6qwHoZjs, on the city’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed on the city’s social media channels and the Spectrum Government Channel 10.
In the video, Segarra said the city will be giving the public advice on how to stay safe should disaster strike. They include ‘Making a Plan,’ ‘Building a Kit,’ ‘Low-Cost Preparedness,’ and “Teaching Youth to be Prepared.’
“There will also be detailed information released about ensuring residents sign up for the City’s Code Red emergency notification system on KilleenTexas.gov. The communication system is an opt-in service that notifies subscribers via call, text or email of potential risks in the event of an emergency. The message will provide pertinent emergency information and protective actions to participants,” a news release from the city stated Thursday.
The city is also urging residents to visit the official government website, Ready.gov, to explore even more tips and resources available for National Preparedness Month.
