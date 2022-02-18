The deadline to file for a spot on the ballot in the May 7 municipal election has passed, and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is running for Killeen City Council.
Segarra is wrapping up his third and final consecutive term as mayor. He had previously served as a city councilman from 2012-2016 and mayor from 2016-2022.
Joining Segarra in running for three at-large council seats are incumbents Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson along with challengers Ramon Alvarez and Leo J. Gukeisen.
Running for Killeen mayor are current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, Patsy Bracey, James Everard, Tyrone McLaurin and Holly Teel.
Killeen ISD
Two longtime incumbent Killeen Independent School District school board members did not file to run for their respective seats again in the upcoming May 7 election.
Killeen ISD board members Shelley Wells, Place 1, and Corbett Lawler, Place 3, will not be on the election ballot this May 7. Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen. Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat, against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights who filed Thursday.
To see a full breakdown of all other May 7 municipal races, read Sunday’s Herald.
