Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will be hosting a community informational forum at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
City staff will be discussing roadway infrastructure and the city’s budget process, according to Nash-King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.