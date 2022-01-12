Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra recognized several locals who have united to remember the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for celebratory events going from Friday to Monday with the theme, “The Dream Weekend: Keeping the Dream Alive.”
Segarra presented a proclamation on the upcoming weekend just before Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. The groups consist of the Innovation Black Chamber, the Killeen branch of the NAACP, Village United, Enclave Killeen, So Natural, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.’s Kappa Sigma Lambda chapter and the Step Up Fest which hosts a high school step show.
“We want to say thank you for all that you do within our community and thank you for uniting and coming together,” Segarra said. “I encourage everybody that lives in our city to be a part of these festivities and recognize that great organizations are putting this on.”
The annual MLK Peace March will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.,with line up beginning at 8:30 a.m. The annual march takes place downtown.
On Saturday, there will be an oratorical contest hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Faternity at Anderson AME Church, 1002 Jefferis Ave., at 9 a.m.
Also on Saturday will be a brunch at Enclave, 220 E. Ave. D,, from noon to 4 p.m. along with the So Natural Veggie & Art Fest at So Natural Catering, 706 Edwards Drive, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the 2nd Annual Culture on the Sqaure hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber on Avenue D at 3 p.m.
And also, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will be hosting a roadside pickup for MLK Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers who are interested in the roadside pickup are encouraged to meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli at 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd.
On Sunday, the 20th Annual MLK Step Up Fest High School Step Show will be at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Drive, at 6 p.m.
