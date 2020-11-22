No mayor in the nation wants to be remembered only as The Mayor During the Coronavirus, which is just one reason why Killeen’s top elected leader is keeping his eyes on a larger vision for the city, in addition to the pandemic.
“Everything is going to be defined by COVID-19,” said Jose Segarra, chuckling at the thought that could be how his mayoral time is remembered. “It’s been a challenge, but I’ve noticed how resilient our residents are, especially during a crisis. People are taking precautions but they’re not letting it stop them from living life.”
Segarra, a local Realtor, was first elected mayor four years ago and was recently re-elected to a third term after running unopposed. This will be Segarra’s last two years in the mayor’s chair because city rules only allow mayors to serve three 2-year terms.
“Unfortunately, this will be it,” he said.
However, he will not become a stranger once his six years as mayor are over.
“I enjoy getting involved and I own a business here,” Segarra said. “Hopefully I can use all the wisdom that I’ve gained as mayor.”
In the meantime, Segarra is looking forward to working with the three new councilmembers — Ken Wilkerson, Rick Williams and Mellisa Brown — who were elected on Nov. 3.
“We might have different approaches, but we all want to see improvements in our city,” he said.
The mayor said his priorities are public safety, improving parks and increasing entertainment opportunities for young people.
The mayor’s goals
Segarra said his goals as mayor have been the same since Day One: to enhance the reputation of the city and to improve the city’s north side.
“When I first came to this area in 1990, I noticed that people had a negative impression of Killeen and were telling me not to move here,” he said. “But I moved to Killeen and realized there’s a lot of great things here. I don’t have to change a lot of minds because people who call Killeen home understand its value.”
He admitted that some of the negative reputation that dogs Killeen is because of the north side of the city, but he said that city leadership is encouraging business investment.
“There’s a lot of culture and a lot of diversity,” Segarra said. “I went to an El Salvadoran restaurant there, and right across the street was a Mexican ice cream shop. If diversity can be seen through food, we have that.”
He said that it has been challenging to come up with the money needed to make improvements on the north side of town.
“Slowly, over time, it’s happening,” Segarra said.
A few projects are in the works, including a $65 million project that will be a large apartment complex if the city council approves it.
“What makes those businesses work is being able to bring in more foot traffic,” he said.
Folks who live on the north side of town also have reduced access to grocery stores after the H-E-B on Gray Street closed just over a year ago, following in the footsteps of an IGA on East Rancier Avenue, but Segarra thinks another apartment complex could help spur some economic growth.
“If we’re able to provide more foot traffic in the downtown area, it could change the whole dynamic,” Segarra said. “With more than 300 apartments ... we haven’t seen that kind of development on the north side in decades.”
On being mayor
Part of Segarra’s job as mayor is playing matchmaker, so to speak.
“We have a lot of organizations that really help out, and sometimes I’ll have one organization wanting to help people in crisis, and I’ll connect them with other organizations they didn’t know about,” he said. “It also helps if someone calls me because then I’m able to direct them toward the help they might need.”
Segarra said he will not have to tell his grandchildren about being mayor: they’ve been a part of it since the beginning.
“During my first campaign, the Killeen Daily Herald took a picture of our grandkids holding up a sign and I have it hanging in my office here,” he said. “They’ll be able to look back and say, ‘There I am, 5 years old, holding up a sign to support my granddad for mayor.’ The real testament to how well I’ve done as mayor is if they choose to make their homes in Killeen.”
