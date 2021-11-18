Killeen’s Mayor Jose Segarra is still thinking of big plans for the First National Bank Texas building in the city’s downtown area.
Segarra shared with the Herald Wednesday his hopes for the old building, 501 North Gray Street, which is in the process of closing down as First National moves to its new location 901 East Central Texas Expressway, which officially opened for business last week.
The bank’s older building downtown is reminiscent of the city’s past. Amongst all other empty buildings in the downtown, Segarra wishes for a spark to come and fill the rest of the area with a vibrancy many of Killeen’s residents also hope for.
Months ago, Segarra expressed his excitement and vision for a rather hopping metropolis, which would come with a potential move by the Bell County Annex currently located on Priest Drive to the bank’s downtown building. The mayor said it would be like a “one stop shop” for residents needing to take care of county government business.
“That is my intent,” Segarra told the Herald Wednesday. “but it will be up to the commissioners to approve. I hope that they will be in support of this great project and take advantage of an opportunity that I believe will benefit the city and the county.”
Much consideration has gone into the revitalization of the downtown area in recent months, including visits from consultants and engagement from residents. With downtown storefronts sitting nearly 70% vacant, it’s in much need of a zap to get the heartbeat going once again and business investors moving in.
“Having a brand new building in our downtown can go a long way to revitalizing our downtown and it will keep the county annex in a convenient place for our citizens to access,” Segarra said. ”This, in turn, will increase foot traffic in our downtown area that will help other businesses in the long run.”
When the notion was first introduced during a council meeting in July, Segarra said it would be far more cost effective to demolish the old bank and erect a new building. Renovations would run steep.
“It’s an old building, which probably has asbestos. Reconstruction would be very costly,” he said during a past phone interview with the Herald.
During that July meeting, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh provided an estimate to demolish the building in downtown Killeen. Singh said it would cost the city roughly $175,000, which came as a pleasant surprise to Segarra and some of the council members.
The Priest Drive annex is currently home to several Bell County government offices, including Tax Assessor, Indigent Health, Adult Probation, two Justice of the Peace offices, the precinct Constable, Tax Appraisal District and Veteran Services.
