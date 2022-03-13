During a wide-ranging interview Thursday, soon-to-be former Mayor and Chicago-raised Jose Segarra talked about the rapid growth of Killeen, its challenges, its opportunity to develop, and most importantly, his experience as mayor.
“I think it was a great experience, I loved it,” he said. “I come from a business background, so making that transition to where you’re out there in the community representing the city, wasn’t that difficult for me since that’s something that I’ve always done in my business.
Segarra was elected in 2016, and plans to step down next week after his third term, 40 days before the May 7 election — as required by the city charter — and after the State of the City address.
Since he moved to the area in the ’90s, Segarra said that he has seen incredible growth from a population that boomed from roughly 60,000 in the ’90s to around 155,000 in 2020.
“It’s been difficult keeping up with all that growth,” he said.
As mayor, however, Segarra said he’s been forced to learn to engage with Killeen’s incredible population — a difficult task considering that he is a natural introvert.
“The funny part is, my natural personality — and most people will tell you that I’m more of an introvert — and it’s like, here I am, the mayor of the city,” he said. “And he’s gotta be out here and talkative, and it’s taught me how to be that, a person that gets out there and talks to a lot of people, strangers and all that.”
However, the mayor also enjoys being able to hold a close, personal connection with residents, noting that residents are often “pleasantly surprised” that Segarra is the one to answer when they call the mayor’s office.
“They’re like, wow, I didn’t know the mayor would answer,” he said.
All of this ties in with a core principle of the mayor’s office, which is to listen, Segarra said.
“If someone really needs my attention, I bring them to my office, or; because of my background in real estate, I’ll go to their house and hear their problem, or their issue,” he said. “The funny part is, that most people — if I can find a way to help them I will — but most people just appreciate that someone’s listening to their issue.”
Above all else, Segarra said, it’s important to remain optimistic.
“I think that pessimism is a lot easier than trying to be optimistic,” he said. “You’ve got to look for good things in every situation, even challenging situations. Coming from the business background, I look and reflect — and I’ve been doing that for 28 years — and every time there’s a challenge, it’s an opportunity to grow.”
Through Segarra’s six-year tenure as mayor, he has led Killeen through several challenges, including a $6 million shortfall, 2021’s “snowmageddon” and a 10-day city-wide boil-water notice — not to mention the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported locally in early 2020.
Each of these challenges was an opportunity to reflect and grow, Segarra said. He pointed out that the nearly two-week freeze that ravaged Killeen’s roads served as a wake-up call for residents and council members to help bolster an effort to find a funding mechanism for Killeen’s streets.
Streets are something that Segarra is proud of, and the mayor was proud that Killeen is finally addressing its infrastructure.
“I’ve always wanted to make sure that we take care of our streets, because I feel that, if we did that one thing alone, it would change the city dramatically, it would do quite a bit. Over time we could make the city more walkable,” he said. “And this last year, after ten years, we were able to do that, the council came in. We did the maintenance fees, which is good, but the most important thing that I really appreciate that was done is that we have a separate funding mechanism that goes to our streets.”
Challenges and highlights
When asked his thoughts on going down in history as the “coronavirus mayor,” Segarra laughed, but pointed out very seriously that “it’s tough, it’s difficult to see people go through that,” and that “one death is too many.”
“We were very resilient on that ... I think we came out on the good side of that. We tried everything, you know, vaccinations, I issued a mask mandate when it first came out,” he said.
Segarra acknowledged that he did receive some backlash from residents “from both sides” for his implementation of a mask mandate, but reaffirmed that he believes it was “the right thing to do.”
“You’ve gotta make a decision,” he said. “And I did.”
Segarra also spoke to the closing of a deal to build Robinson42, a 368-unit apartment complex near the Rosa Hereford Community Center. The new apartment complex has the potential to bring foot traffic to downtown Killeen, as does a potential deal with Bell County to relocate the county annex from Priest Drive to the location of the old First National Bank of Texas headquarters at 807 Gray St.
Currently, it’s difficult for businesses to justify having a downtown location, and Segarra provided the example of H-E-B’s exit from north Killeen. Unfortunately, Segarra said, when it comes to downtown Killeen, “there’s something that goes beyond what the city can do.”
“As a business person, I’ve spoken to people, and it has to do with being profitable. We’ve had businesses out there that are trying and have tried to do great things; they restored buildings, they put in good restaurants, but the challenge is always, you need more people to visit those businesses ... there’s not enough foot traffic to make them profitable,” he said.
However, if Killeen can build around its downtown district and improve its infrastructure, Segarra said, those businesses will be able to thrive.
A piece of advice
Segarra was asked to provide a piece of advice for the next mayor and for the average resident.
“My piece of advice to the mayor is just engage,” he said.
Segarra joked that many residents are often shocked to see Segarra at Walmart or at a restaurant “without his bodyguards.” He pointed out that Killeen is still small enough for residents to have a close relationship with their elected officials, and said that the next mayor should take advantage of that.
For residents, Segarra said that it is imperative that “we change our mindset of what Killeen is.” The mayor pointed out what he described as a relatively low crime rate, low homeless population and affordable housing that are all assets that many residents may miss. Even more so, Segarra pointed out that many of Killeen’s residents are ex-military.
“They’re traveled the world, they’ve lived in many parts of the country, and so they compare Killeen to that,” he said. “People just don’t know that. I’ve had people that actually moved to Florida and came back. That was funny because I was the one that sold their house, and they ended up coming back and buying another one.”
Segarra also addressed his bid for council member, for which he said he would be stepping down as mayor “some time next week,” after his State of the City address Tuesday.
Also running for three at-large City Council seats are incumbents Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Two other candidates — Ramon Alvarez and Leo J. Gukeisen — are also running for Killeen at-large seats. Both have run for Killeen City Council before.
The full interview video will be available online in the coming days.
