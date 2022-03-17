Jose Segarra, the mayor of Killeen, announced that he has stepped down as the city’s mayor Thursday in order to run for City Council.
“In accordance with the Charter of the City of Killeen, when running for a different position within the city, this is my official notification of my resignation of my position of Mayor of the city of Killeen with an effective date of March 17, 2022, at the time of 12pm.” Segarra said in his resignation letter.
Segarra has been the mayor of Killeen since 2016 and also served on the City Council beginning in 2012.
The vacancy will allow Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King to become the mayor, according to the City Charter.
Nash-King is also running for mayor in the May election.
